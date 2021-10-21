WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw will break ground on a downtown park Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
The ceremony will mark the start of Phase 1 (clearing/grading, utilities, drives and parking) for 9.9 acres of park space at 301 Givens St. – two blocks south of South Main Street between Broad and Church streets.
“This park will serve our citizens with active and passive recreational amenities while also being a hub of community activity in the heart of the downtown area,” Town Manager Jeff Wells said.
The town recently received word that it won $425,000 from N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for Phase II (amenities) for the project. The town will match the grant to bring the entire project to life. The project will wrap up in 2023.
“We are excited for the opportunity for new educational and nature-based amenities in Waxhaw like an interpretive nature playground, interactive water play, sport multi-use court, multi-purpose pavilion, small gathering pod areas, amphitheater and walking paths,” said Dena Sabinske, parks & recreation director.
Sabinske also convinced town commissioners Oct. 12 to move forward with a brick fundraiser to support future amenities. The community can buy engraved bricks that will surround a public art sculpture.
“This is an awesome way for our families, businesses and club to be part of the park,” Sabinske said, adding she has 10 pages of names collected from Autumn Treasures of people interested in learning more about the project.
Sabinske has also pitched the idea of allowing people to dedicate benches at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.