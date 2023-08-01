WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw has promoted Dexter Wilson to lead the Waxhaw Police Department.
Wilson has worked for the department for more than 17 years. He was promoted to the rank of assistant police chief in May.
“Throughout his tenure, Dexter Wilson has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, a deep understanding of community needs and a commitment to fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, “Town Manager Jeff Wells said. “Chief Wilson has consistently shown a passion for advancing community-oriented policing strategies and is dedicated to maintaining high standards of integrity and professionalism.”
Wilson takes over for Gregg Collins, who resigned July 19. Collins joined the Waxhaw Police Department on Sept. 28, 2022 as interim chief and took over the job on a permanent basis by December 2022.
“Chief Collins has laid a great foundation for us at the Waxhaw Police Department, and we want to continue to build upon that,” Wilson told those gathered at the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners meeting on July 25.
“We have a great department,” Wilson said. “I intend to continue to grow the relationships with other town departments, other police departments and the Union County Sheriff's Office, and most importantly with our community.”
During the July 25 meeting, Wilson announced the return of Sgt. James Huntley as a part-time community officer and promotion of Patrol Officer Clint Whetstone to the rank of sergeant.
After serving in the Army, Huntley worked at the Monroe Police Department for 21 years and the Waxhaw Police Department for 11 years. He retired in April 2020.
“I was fortunate to have worked with Sgt. Huntley for many years and saw firsthand his ability to speak with the public and the officers that worked for him,” Wilson said. “After much thought on how to get our community initiative kicked off sooner than later, I called Sgt. Huntley and asked him if he might be interested in coming back to work.”
Huntley’s new role includes patrolling the town’s parks, trails and downtown businesses.
Whetstone joined the Waxhaw Police Department in January 2018. He has won the town’s Above and Beyond Award and an award from the department for making the most DWI arrests last year. Wilson praised Whetstone for his dedication to the Waxhaw Police Department and his positive attitude.
Wilson also presented awards to Officer Victor Montalvo for 10 years of service and award to Sgt. Michael Feige for 15 years of service.
Before joining the Waxhaw Police Department, Feige was a corrections officer for North Carolina.
“He is not only a sergeant, patrol and a team leader on the special response team but also a mentor to every police officer he works with,” Wilson said. “The Town of Waxhaw is blessed to have such a high-caliber officer.”
Montalvo is credited with bringing back the DARE program to Waxhaw as well as building strong ties to the community. He has shifted to a full-time role as DARE resource officer at Waxhaw Elementary School.
“His greatest accomplishment has been his partnership with local community leaders and businesses to help create the Back to School Bash, which is in its seventh year,” Wilson said. “The program continues to grow and this year will help provide school supplies, clothing and food to over 750 children in Waxhaw and neighboring schools in Union County.”
