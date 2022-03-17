MONROE – Union County has welcomed its first county veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Broadaway, on March 14.
Broadaway brings 13 years of veterinary experience in both private and public sectors.
In this new role, Broadaway will work as part of the county’s public health team. His focus will include zoonotic and vector-borne diseases as well as other relevant public health animal-related functions.
Broadaway will also work with Union County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services to provide veterinary care for animals in the shelter and support for law enforcement canines. He will also provide consultation and expertise to the Union County Cooperative Extension.
“I am excited to be in this unique position,” Broadaway said. “And I look forward to further developing the position to enhance animal health and public health in my home county.”
County officials said the veterinarian service is not open to residents, but the new role will enhance the effectiveness of animal services and other programs that involve animal well-being, management and public health impact.
“This position will be a huge asset for our organization,” Deputy County Manager Michelle Lancaster said. “With a cross-departmental focus, the management team looks forward to seeing the opportunities develop. We are proud to introduce a position like this into local governments in North Carolina.”
Broadaway most recently served as a veterinary medical officer with the N.C. Department of Agriculture, where he has worked with agencies and groups impacted by animal diseases and veterinary medical treatment.
A graduate from Piedmont High School, Broadaway earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and poultry science as well as a doctorate in veterinary medicine from N.C. State University.
