For a veteran, a return from combat doesn’t mean that the war has ended. Instead, many veterans continue fighting on a new frontline: Their own minds. The horrors of war on and off the battlefield are nuanced and far-reaching.
In February 2022, Army Veteran Makari Smith of Granville County died following a police shooting. Smith’s mother called law enforcement during her son’s mental breakdown stemming from his combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder. Following her 911 call, Smith’s mother left the home to get an involuntary commitment order for him as a measure to address his mental health issues. During her absence, Smith was shot by police and later died at the hospital. It's a tragic and preventable situation for both law enforcement and the families of struggling veterans.
The National Center for PTSD estimates that 11% to 20% of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from PTSD. Additionally, the Pew Charitable Trust completed a survey noting that 36% of post-9/11 veterans surveyed indicated that they suffer from PTSD.
Per the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 730,000 Veterans live in North Carolina. Less than half of these veterans seek medical or mental health treatment, according to the RAND Center for Military Health Policy Research, and many experience crisis without knowing how to adequately address their needs. We can no longer sit back and share sad statistics. Instead, we must take steps to reduce this heartbreaking reality.
These facts compelled me to support the No Veteran Left Behind bill to North Carolina’s General Assembly in 2021. NVLB seeks to avoid unnecessary criminalization of mental illness, substance abuse and incarceration among veterans by intervening on behalf of eligible veterans early in contact with the criminal justice system, to ensure their access to mental health and substance abuse services in the community, and from state and federal agencies. Navigating veterans through alternative routes, such as Veteran Treatment Courts, will allow the system to focus on individual circumstances, substance abuse and veterans preference.
The bill passed with unanimous, bipartisan support in a victory for veterans statewide. In partnership with the state of North Carolina, through NVLB, The Independence Fund’s Veterans Justice Initiative program is making a sweeping impact in law enforcement agencies across our 100 counties. VJI addresses the unique and severe mental health needs faced by veterans, particularly post-9/11 combat veterans through specific training for veterans in crisis for North Carolina law enforcement and first responder agencies.
VJI’s approach is comprehensive, from a veteran’s initial contact through any necessary legal processes. Importantly, the program establishes a strong aftercare plan through an extensive network of resources and partner organizations to help a veteran find healing and hope beyond their crisis. The full scope of veterans’ mental health needs are vast, and VJI’s robust, alternative approach to veterans in crises will help law enforcement, first responders, and front-line workers understand the nuance necessary to prevent future conflict and ultimately save lives.
While VJI isn’t a carte blanche opportunity for Veterans to engage in misconduct, it does provide a platform for veterans and law enforcement to build camaraderie thanks to their mutual service to their nation.
Makari Smith’s tragic death shines a spotlight on the emergent needs of veterans across the state. His life was one marked by courage and heroism, and his death will serve as a reminder that the war is hard-fought overseas and domestically. The Independence Fund remains motivated to bring VJI to every county in North Carolina to save lives of our nation’s dedicated heroes who have already paid an immense price for our freedom.
David Willis represents Union County in the North Carolina House of Representatives.
