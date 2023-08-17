RALEIGH – The N.C. House voted Aug. 17 to override six of Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes, including legislation sponsored by Mecklenburg and Union representatives to expand charter schools and block new home building energy mandates, according to N.C. House Republicans.
House Bill 219 and 618 seek to expand access and streamline approval of charter schools across the state.
“Education is not one-size-fits-all and charter schools are critical to ensuring families have the freedom to choose an education that best fits their child’s needs,” said Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-Mecklenburg), who is co-chair of the House K-12 Education Committee. “By overriding the Governor’s veto, these two bills help further our efforts to promote school choice, expand educational opportunities and put kids first.”
House Bill 618 shifts the authority to approve charter schools from the State Board of Education to a Charter Schools Review Board. Cotham and David Willis (R-Union) were primary sponsors of the bill. Dean Arp (R-Union) and Mark Brody (R-Union) also sponsored it.
House Bill 219 includes tweaks to laws affecting charter schools. Cotham was one of 23 sponsors of the Charter School Omnibus. Willis and John Bradford (R-Mecklenburg) were primary sponsors of that bill.
House Bill 488 prevents the N.C. Building Code Council from implementing costly new home construction energy mandates.
“This bill prevents costly changes to the residential building code that will drive up costs and make it more difficult for hardworking people to purchase a new home,” Brody said. “I’m pleased that a bipartisan majority in the House voted to override the Governor and block these new excessive mandates on home construction.”
Brody and Cotham were two of the primary sponsors of House Bill 488. Arp and Bradford also sponsored it.
Other bills that were part of the override were:
• House Bill 808 prohibits gender transition surgeries and puberty blockers for minors. Arp and Willis were among the bill’s 12 sponsors.
• House Bill 574 requires transgender athletes play on sports teams that align with their biological birth gender. This bill had 50 sponsors, including Arp, Bradford, Brody and Willis.
• Senate Bill 49 affirms parental rights over their child’s education, well-being, privacy and safety.
