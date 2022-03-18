WEDDINGTON – Union Day School has hired Civic By Design to develop the plans for its future high school building.
The firm specializes in learning cottage school and campus design.
Civic By Design Director Tom Low said the agreement with Union Day will help advance the school’s vision and growth with a holistic master planning and design process.
“The overarching goal is to create an exciting vision, enable UDS to advance development and allow for more incremental growth,” he said.
He added the agreement will also help Union Day by providing criteria to help acquire additional property for creation of a new high school and help to market the school to families.
It will also help gain support from regulators and neighbors toward entitlements to implement coordinated master planning as well as an overall vision with coordinated infrastructure improvements, Low explained.
Boyce Thies, a member of Union Day’s school board and foundation, said the board is pleased to have Low working on the high school’s plans.
“(He’s) a leader in his field,” Thies said. “He will help guide us as we develop master plans for future growth in both our current and high school campuses.”
What’s in the plans?
• Social learning cottage on the existing campus for ninth grade.
• A new high school campus prototype (start layout and design)
• Existing campus expansion, such as adding a gym and track.
• Initially needs to accommodate 225 students (school year 2023-24) and 40 staff/admin but eventually needs to house 500 students/staff.
• International Baccalaureate curriculum areas needs/wishes prioritize efficiency of movement for students and may include library/study space, lunch, hydroponic lab, creative writing lab, theater/music room and garden/farm/greenhouse
• This also includes sports fields for soccer, tennis, basketball and track.
