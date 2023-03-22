MONROE – The Union County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority celebrated Women’s History Month with a women’s leadership conference. I’m Every Woman – Mind, Body and Spirit allowed women to learn, share and connect.
More than 150 women attended the one-day event at South Piedmont Community College.
UCAC partnered with community agencies, such as Turning Point, Crisis Assistance Ministry and Community Shelter of Union County to share resources and encouragement with a variety of women in our community.
The event featured speakers and sessions that focused on mental health, coping with financial stress and communicating with confidence and clarity.
The keynote speaker was Estella Patterson, chief of the Raleigh Police Department. Patterson kicked off the conference with an empowering message and ended her speech with more than 20 affirming phrases that the audience recited in unison.
Pat Kahle, president and CEO of the Union County Chamber, led a session called “Thriving as a Flawsome Woman in a Perfectionist World.” Kahle discussed pressures on women to achieve perfection and the associated costs, and the role of self-acceptance and happiness.
“The I’m Every Woman Leadership Conference brought women from all walks of life together for a day of empowerment, love and rejuvenation,” said Mary Lindsay-Barber, president of UCAC. “Women left the conference feeling better about themselves and confident in their roles as mothers, wives, leaders and friends.”
The conference also included a vendor expo where participants took pictures for a free headshot, talked to representatives from South Piedmont about adult-education classes and received resources about job opportunities.
