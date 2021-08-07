ATLANTA – Union County was among 28 winners in the Southeast to win WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
“USDA established the award program to recognize WIC local agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support to WIC moms,” said Willie Taylor, FNS Southeast regional administrator. “The intent is to provide models to help other WIC clinics strengthen their breastfeeding programs to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates nationwide.”
A major goal of the WIC program is to improve the health of babies and moms through breastfeeding. WIC serves about half of all babies born in the country and is positioned to help moms successfully breastfeed.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack proclaimed Aug. 1 to 7 to be National WIC Breastfeeding Week in appreciation of breastfeeding mothers and dedicated volunteers, professionals, communities and organizations who support their efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.