Here is Union County Weekly's annual look at the people who made news last year.
Arts & Entertainment
Matthew Black: Cheers … Monroe formed a social district in downtown
Lorayn Deluca: Filmed music video for “Angels Missing Wings”
John Griffin: 99.1 added second frequency; rebranded as Fun One Radio
Ryan Jones: Upgrades to Monroe’s Belk Tonawanda Park opened to the public
Mallory Norton: Took Weddington marching band to Pearl Harbor parade
James Vesce: Dowd Centre Theatre had a robust slate of entertainment
Business
Ron Brown: State Utility Contractors won the chamber’s Excellence in Business Award
Zach Hinschberger, Alec Barnes & Darren Tucker: Opened Americana Beer Company in Monroe
Nelda Jean Davis: Chamber presented her with lifetime achievement award
Faith Griffin: Her idea won the 53 Ideas Pitch Competition at SPCC
Jason Houseman: Adding Scooter’s Coffee to Weddington, Matthews & Charlotte
Carol Jones: Heart & Home Realty won chamber’s small business award
Robert Kardos: Broke ground on communities in Weddington and Marvin
Chris Platé: Named president of NC Economic Developer Association
Ocie Vest: Monroe council rejected attempt to rezone 340 acres for a 689 lots
Community
Robin-Barron-Golobish: Boosted morale of troops for fifth year as Mrs. Claus
Smoky & Margaret Bissell: Donated Weddington farm to Country Day School
Gracie Moree: Wingate student used research to help mother recover from cancer
Jason Myers: The WBTV meteorologist was killed in helicopter crash
Jan Smith: Former educator and Wesley Chapel mayor passed away Aug. 10
Jerome Sutton: Indian Trail thanked him for 30 years as crossing guard
Education
Kevin Beals: Principal left Sardis Elementary to lead CATA
Candice Boatright: Benton Heights Elementary earned Leader in Me honor
Gina Chisum: Principal left Indian Trail Elementary for Sun Valley Middle
Cassie Eley: Piedmont Middle leader named UCPS Principal of the Year
Sandra Greene: New face joined the Union County Board of Education
Virginia Griffith: Cuthbertson Middle staffer won Beginning Teacher of Year
John Paul Hinson: Retired from UCPS after 67 years in transportation
Kathy Heintel: Took over as UCPS school board chair
Abby Holland: Directed Wayfind scholars program to elevate UCPS students
Andrew Houlihan: UCPS leader thanked county for passing $134M bonds
Cheryl Konopka: Won UCPS Teacher of Year at Rocky River Elementary
John Marshall: Inked five-year extension as Union Academy leader
Cathy Perry: Replaced Michael Murray as principal of Cuthbertson Middle
Maria Pharr: SPCC president celebrated passing of a $37.2M bond
Casey Rimmer: Lauded for innovative leadership by Education Week
Gary Sides: UCPS board member introduced policy to ban explicit content
Ashley Smith: Principal retired after Sun Valley Middle won Leader in Me
Faith/Nonprofits
Keith Adams: Common Heart continued to feed and empower people
Ulunda Baker: Nonprofit leader actively served on other boards
Molly Barker: Girls on the Run International founder spoke at Wingate
Lew Davis: Bridge to Recovery broke ground on treatment center expansion
Andrew Friend: Council on Aging in Union County brought back its senior expo
Jennifer Gordon: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue saved over 5,000 animals
Gus Gustafson: Monroe Civitans built wheelchair ramps for older adults
Chris Jackson: Goodwill CEO opened a store on Idlewild Road
RJ Lightsey: Oversaw literacy program that moved from Common Heart to SPCC
Jessie Lindberg: Turning Point won nonprofit award from chamber
Jeff Newton: Homebuilder continued building St. Jude Dream Homes
Olivia Reardon: OliviaStrong Foundation gave children's hospital $500,000
Government
Brian Borne: Hired as Monroe city manager in June after nearly a year as interim
Frank Deese: Marshville partnered with HAVEN Creative to create new branding
Lee Jenson: Planning director accepted national awards for county 2050 plan
Beverly Liles: Finance director was key figure in budget talks between UCPS & county
David Lucore: Monroe’s energy services director retired after 33 years with the city
Brian Matthews: Has been serving as interim county manager since December
Ashley Nowell: Shared idea to form nonprofit to promote downtown Waxhaw
Alex Sewell: Stallings Town Manager received four-year contract extension
Lisa Stiwinter: Monroe planning director oversaw UDO and zoning map update
Robert Teft: Weddington planner oversaw proposals for downtown master plan
Mark Watson: County manager fired by 3-2 vote on Dec. 5 by new board
Jeff Wells: Waxhaw’s town manager hired police chief & directed improvements
Health/Safety
Andrew Ansley: Opened new Emergency Services Center on Aug. 23
Chris Byrum: Won School Resource Officer of the Year in N.C.
Eddie Cathey: Entered 20th year of service as Union County sheriff
Gregg Collins: Law enforcement veteran hired as Waxhaw police chief
Michael Eiss: Waxhaw police chief retired after nearly 20 years with the force
Ron Fowler: Monroe Fire Department earned accreditation from CFAI
Seth Goldwire: Welcomed patients to Atrium Health Union West in February
Kevin James: Captain was parade marshal before retiring from sheriff’s office
Dennis Joyner: Health director announced monkeypox arrived Aug. 16
Bobby Kilgore: Monroe named new police station after longtime officer & mayor
Anita Plater: Thanked Monroe firefighters for removing her from burning apartment
Kevin Rigoli: Fire marshal touted new dry hydrant at Cane Creek Park
Politics
Michael Alvarez: Indian Trail mayor died Jan. 19 during third term
David Cohn: Longtime commissioner unretired to serve as Indian Trail mayor
Mark Brody: N.C. House rep spoke out against proposed solar farm
Amanda Fuller: Wesley Chapel mayor presided over Five Stones preschool hearings
Marion Holloway: Monroe mayor signed proclamation in support of the Ukraine
Brian Helms: Conservative values propelled him as top vote-getter in county race
Richard Helms & David Williams: Vehemently opposed manager’s firing
Craig Horn: Weddington leaders considered council-manager form of government
Angelia James: Colleagues removed her from Monroe City Council on April 7
Melissa Merrell: Went from school board chair to county commission vice chair
Dennis Rape: County commission chair lost seat in May primary
Stony Rushing: Once on the outs, he now chairs county commissioners
Anne Simpson: Waxhaw leader gathered stakeholders to improve Cuthbertson Road.
Jerry Simpson: Events center named after outgoing county commissioner
Jonathan Thomas: Chaired planning board, ran for a seat on county commission
Sports
Dustin Allen: Coached Cuthertson boys and girls track teams to second straight state titles
Max Anthony: The WCWAA celebrated its 40th anniversary on Oct. 15
Nathan Carnes: Won the 4A state wrestling championship among 220-pounders
Gary Ellington: Coached Weddington to second straight state hoops title
Chase Lowe: State basketball MVP signed with William & Mary
Michelle Phifer: Union Academy AD cheered ballpark groundbreaking
Steve Smith Sr.: Former Carolina Panther continued analyst career; considered for Hall of Fame
