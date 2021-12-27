Arts & Entertainment
Nina Chaffin: Broke ground on new library next to Cuthbertson Middle
Anthony Hamilton: His 10th studio album generated five million steams
Sarah Lantigua: She won Indian Trail Citizen of the Quarter for arts
Tom Risser: Sculptor created a heart-shaped centerpiece for Lake Park
Business
Joe Abate: Mia Famiglia won Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness
Samuel Batt: Entrepreneur reflected on owning 24 TCBY stores
Jeni Bukolt: Her agency won chamber’s Excellence in Small Business
Kieth Cockrell: BofA exec presided over major charity announcements
Nicole Hawthorn: Her concept won the 53 Ideas Pitch Competition
Chris & Julie Helms: Their HVAC firm earned chamber award
Ashley Nowell: Promoted Waxhaw as its downtown development director
Tee Leitner, Ellie Bragg and Jordan Griffin: Lawyers won regional awards
Christine Mann Darden: Monroe named science center after NASA scientist
Chris Plate: Launched new economic development tool to recruit “whales”
Dean Stump: His concept, The Courthouse, among area’s unique openings
Community
Charles Caldwell: Honored POWs with flagpole at Dogwood Park
Joel Galex: Walmart associate’s can-do attitude earned key to Indian Trail
Carmen Hill: Shared 9/11 near-death experience at Pentagon on Patriot Day
Grace Laney: Pageant queen named parade marshal for community work
Pauline Sherron: Led effort to name U.S. 74 bridge after Jeffrey Greene
Michael Verardo: His injuries inspired state Wounded Heroes Day bill
Education
Carole Alley: Parkwood High principal retired after five years at school
Rhett Brown: Formed committee to study college’s connection to slavery
Donna Cook: Marvin Ridge High principal retired in fall after seven years
Les Deming: UCPS recognized Wolfe School leader as Principal of the Year
Sreethan Gajula: He represented the area in the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Barney Harris: School mourned death of teacher; learned he was in shootout
Andrew Houlihan: UCPS gave superintendent a raise after winning big award
John Kirkpatrick: Appointed school board member was pro-mask supporter
John Marshall: Union Academy principal adjusted to COVID outbreak
Melissa Merrell: School board chair declared candidacy for county office
Jared McGraw: Was liaision to UCPS and health department on COVID
Hannah Park: Porter Ridge Elementary staffer named Teacher of the Year
Maria Pharr: SPCC earned national recognition for workforce development
Nicole Phelix: Wesley Chapel staffer was UCPS’s top assistant principal
Gary Sides: School board maverick challenged state’s quarantine logic
Alexia Vega-Franceschi: She won third consecutive UCPS spelling bee
Liane Watson: Wanted to open Hope Montessori School in Indian Trail
Faith/Nonprofits
Keith Adams: Common Heart opened East Union Empowerment Center
Emmett Ballard: Competed in online Mr. Fitness contest to benefit charity
David Casper III: Chamber heaped praise on Union Diversified Industries
Liz Clayton: Stepped down as director of Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation
Cindy Cole: Strived to help 250 patients self-manage their diabetes at home
Andrew Friend: Council on Aging had waiting lists for services
Bonnie Grote: Girls on the Run of Union County founder celebrated 15 years
Ron Hinson: Chaired Union County Community Foundation board
Scott Ireland: Back2School Bash lands pastor as parade grand marshal
Melissa McKeown: Shelter director talked about pandemic’s affect on housing
Government
Brandi Deese: Indian Trail planning director stayed busy with rezonings
Frank Deese: Marshville town manager touted EV charger as tourism magnet
Edward Faison: Monroe council voted 4-3 to fire him as city manager in July
Hayden Kramer: Redirected unused event money to Indian Trail parks
Michael McLaurin: Indian Trail town manager instilled long-term planning
Christina Neal: Led Behavioral Health Collaborative between UCPS and county
Dena Sabinske: She secured funding for a downtown Waxhaw central park
Mujeeb Shah-Khan: Monroe attorney outlined steps to oust council member
Van Harrell: Tax administrator guided Union County through revaluation
Mark Watson: County manager’s staff focusing on water/sewer in 2022
Jeff Wells: Waxhaw town manager introduced capital needs budget to board
Health/Safety
Johnny Blythe: Monroe Swiftwater Team trained to help flood victims
Eddie Cathey: Sheriff made plans to run for sixth four-year term in 2022
Bryan Gilliard: Monroe police chief’s staff made quick arrests in murder cases
Dennis Joyner: Public health director updated leaders on COVID
Mike Lutes & Denise White: Atrium Health execs announced donations
Ronald McGarvey: Veteran firefighter died on his way home from work
Kevin Rigoli: County fire marshal instituted first burn ban since 2016
Politics
Michael Alvarez: Indian Trail mayor called NCDOT a “bureaucratic monster”
Dean Arp: State rep worked to expand broadband service in North Carolina
Mark Brody: NC rep added bill preventing transgender girls from girls teams
Elizabeth Callis: Weddington mayor apologized to Smoky Bissell for meeting
Richard Helms: Chaired the county commission for most of 2021
Marion Holloway: Won three-candidate race for Monroe mayor
Craig Horn: Ex-lawmaker defeated ex-mayor to win Weddington mayor seat
Bobby Kilgore: Monroe mayor opted not to run for reelection in 2021
Angelia James: Lost Monroe mayor’s race and faces removal from council
Todd Johnson: NC senator moved bill to increase high school sports capacity
Franco McGee: Monroe councilman worked with other towns on Juneteenth
Peggy Neill: Mineral Springs mourned councilwoman’s passing mid-year
Ron Pappas: Mayor marveled at Waxhaw becoming Union’s third largest town
Lynda Paxton: Stallings mayor pro tem asked county for light rail funding
Dennis Rape: Appointed chairman of county commissioners in 2022
Stony Rushing: Joined David Williams in jeering county water/sewer rate hike
Tracy Wesolek: Waxhaw commissioner celebrated “cancerversary” Sept. 29
David Williams: Union commissioner didn't let COVID-19 quarantine stop him
David Willis: State rep introduced a bill to recognize Wounded Heroes Day
Sports
Dustin Allen: Coached Cuthbertson to a 2021 track championship
Thomas Davis: NFL player shared photos of suspects who stole luxury car
Mathew Gates & Alexandra Zaretsky: Duo trained champion figure skaters
Emmett Houlihan: Lacrosse All-American led Marvin Ridge to 2nd state title
Chase Lowe: MVP of Weddington’s state championship in basketball
Steve Poston: Retired as Wingate’s AD after 50 years with university
Caleb Surratt: Union Academy golfer won second state championship
Stephanie Watts: Drafted by WNBA team but now playing in Australia
Jacob Wells: Earned MVP honors in Weddington’s spring soccer title
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.