Arts & Entertainment

Nina Chaffin: Broke ground on new library next to Cuthbertson Middle 

Anthony Hamilton: His 10th studio album generated five million steams

Sarah Lantigua: She won Indian Trail Citizen of the Quarter for arts

Tom Risser: Sculptor created a heart-shaped centerpiece for Lake Park 

 

Business

Joe Abate: Mia Famiglia won Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness

Samuel Batt: Entrepreneur reflected on owning 24 TCBY stores

Jeni Bukolt: Her agency won chamber’s Excellence in Small Business 

Kieth Cockrell: BofA exec presided over major charity announcements

Nicole Hawthorn: Her concept won the 53 Ideas Pitch Competition 

Chris & Julie Helms: Their HVAC firm earned chamber award

Ashley Nowell: Promoted Waxhaw as its downtown development director

Tee Leitner, Ellie Bragg and Jordan Griffin: Lawyers won regional awards

Christine Mann Darden: Monroe named science center after NASA scientist 

Chris Plate: Launched new economic development tool to recruit “whales”

Dean Stump: His concept, The Courthouse, among area’s unique openings

 

Community

Charles Caldwell: Honored POWs with flagpole at Dogwood Park 

Joel Galex: Walmart associate’s can-do attitude earned key to Indian Trail

Carmen Hill: Shared 9/11 near-death experience at Pentagon on Patriot Day 

Grace Laney: Pageant queen named parade marshal for community work

Pauline Sherron: Led effort to name U.S. 74 bridge after Jeffrey Greene

Michael Verardo: His injuries inspired state Wounded Heroes Day bill 

 

Education 

Carole Alley: Parkwood High principal retired after five years at school

Rhett Brown: Formed committee to study college’s connection to slavery 

Donna Cook: Marvin Ridge High principal retired in fall after seven years

Les Deming: UCPS recognized Wolfe School leader as Principal of the Year

Sreethan Gajula: He represented the area in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Barney Harris: School mourned death of teacher;  learned he was in shootout

Andrew Houlihan: UCPS gave superintendent a raise after winning big award

John Kirkpatrick: Appointed school board member was pro-mask supporter 

John Marshall: Union Academy principal adjusted to COVID outbreak

Melissa Merrell: School board chair declared candidacy for county office

Jared McGraw: Was liaision to UCPS and health department on COVID

Hannah Park: Porter Ridge Elementary staffer named Teacher of the Year 

Maria Pharr: SPCC earned national recognition for workforce development

Nicole Phelix: Wesley Chapel staffer was UCPS’s top assistant principal 

Gary Sides: School board maverick challenged state’s quarantine logic 

Alexia Vega-Franceschi: She won third consecutive UCPS spelling bee 

Liane Watson: Wanted to open Hope Montessori School in Indian Trail 

 

Faith/Nonprofits

Keith Adams: Common Heart opened East Union Empowerment Center

Emmett Ballard: Competed in online Mr. Fitness contest to benefit charity 

David Casper III: Chamber heaped praise on Union Diversified Industries

Liz Clayton: Stepped down as director of Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation 

Cindy Cole: Strived to help 250 patients self-manage their diabetes at home 

Andrew Friend: Council on Aging had waiting lists for services

Bonnie Grote: Girls on the Run of Union County founder celebrated 15 years

Ron Hinson: Chaired Union County Community Foundation board

Scott Ireland: Back2School Bash lands pastor as parade grand marshal

Melissa McKeown: Shelter director talked about pandemic’s affect on housing

 

Government

Brandi Deese: Indian Trail planning director stayed busy with rezonings

Frank Deese: Marshville town manager touted EV charger as tourism magnet

Edward Faison: Monroe council voted 4-3 to fire him as city manager in July

Hayden Kramer: Redirected unused event money to Indian Trail parks

Michael McLaurin: Indian Trail town manager instilled long-term planning

Christina Neal: Led Behavioral Health Collaborative between UCPS and county 

Dena Sabinske: She secured funding for a downtown Waxhaw central park 

Mujeeb Shah-Khan: Monroe attorney outlined steps to oust council member

Van Harrell: Tax administrator guided Union County through revaluation 

Mark Watson: County manager’s staff focusing on water/sewer in 2022 

Jeff Wells: Waxhaw town manager introduced capital needs budget to board

 

Health/Safety

Johnny Blythe: Monroe Swiftwater Team trained to help flood victims

Eddie Cathey: Sheriff made plans to run for sixth four-year term in 2022

Bryan Gilliard: Monroe police chief’s staff made quick arrests in murder cases

Dennis Joyner: Public health director updated leaders on COVID

Mike Lutes & Denise White: Atrium Health execs announced donations

Ronald McGarvey: Veteran firefighter died on his way home from work

Kevin Rigoli: County fire marshal instituted first burn ban since 2016 

 

Politics

Michael Alvarez: Indian Trail mayor called NCDOT a “bureaucratic monster”

Dean Arp: State rep worked to expand broadband service in North Carolina 

Mark Brody: NC rep added bill preventing transgender girls from girls teams

Elizabeth Callis: Weddington mayor apologized to Smoky Bissell for meeting

Richard Helms: Chaired the county commission for most of 2021

Marion Holloway: Won three-candidate race for Monroe mayor

Craig Horn: Ex-lawmaker defeated ex-mayor to win Weddington mayor seat

Bobby Kilgore: Monroe mayor opted not to run for reelection in 2021

Angelia James: Lost Monroe mayor’s race and faces removal from council

Todd Johnson: NC senator moved bill to increase high school sports capacity

Franco McGee: Monroe councilman worked with other towns on Juneteenth 

Peggy Neill: Mineral Springs mourned councilwoman’s passing mid-year 

Ron Pappas: Mayor marveled at Waxhaw becoming Union’s third largest town

Lynda Paxton: Stallings mayor pro tem asked county for light rail funding 

Dennis Rape: Appointed chairman of county commissioners in 2022

Stony Rushing: Joined David Williams in jeering county water/sewer rate hike

Tracy Wesolek: Waxhaw commissioner celebrated “cancerversary” Sept. 29 

David Williams: Union commissioner didn't let COVID-19 quarantine stop him

David Willis: State rep introduced a bill to recognize Wounded Heroes Day

 

Sports

Dustin Allen: Coached Cuthbertson to a 2021 track championship

Thomas Davis: NFL player shared photos of suspects who stole luxury car

Mathew Gates & Alexandra Zaretsky: Duo trained champion figure skaters 

Emmett Houlihan: Lacrosse All-American led Marvin Ridge to 2nd state title

Chase Lowe: MVP of Weddington’s state championship in basketball 

Steve Poston: Retired as Wingate’s AD after 50 years with university

Caleb Surratt: Union Academy golfer won second state championship

Stephanie Watts: Drafted by WNBA team but now playing in Australia

Jacob Wells: Earned MVP honors in Weddington’s spring soccer title

