Union County commissioners headline this week's batch of government meetings while Waxhaw engages citizens in a town forum.
Details on these events are below.
Union County commissioners
(agenda page)
Union County commissioners may decide on allowing True Homes to expand the Stonebridge subdivision (just east of Mineral Springs) by 40 more homes as well as discuss the appointment of a county attorney, its fiscal year 2022 annual financial report and its 2023 legislative agenda.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing for a rezoning request to divide up 2.4 acres on 2607 Crane Road into four potential home sites. There’s one home there now, which will be torn down.
Waxhaw commissioners
Waxhaw Mayor Ron Pappas will host a town hall forum at 6:30 p.m. today at Five Stones Church, 1117 Cuthbertson Road. Pappas and colleagues recently held their annual planning retreat. Citizens can get updates on town projects and ask questions.
