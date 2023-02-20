MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will receive an update at today’s meeting about wastewater capacity and next year’s fiscal year budget.
Commissioners will also decide on a rezoning case that may allow Simonelli to redevelop 2.4 acres into four home sites.
County staff are also expected to bring back a resolution in support of maintaining the assumed boundaries between Union and Mecklenburg counties.
