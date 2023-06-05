MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will discuss a resolution at its June 5 meeting it received from the Union County Chamber of Commerce calling for elected leaders at all levels of government to take action in addressing the county’s wastewater capacity.
The chamber’s board of directors approved the resolution, which describes the county’s lack of wastewater capacity as a crisis for business development, on May 19 and distributed the document to local leaders in the days that followed.
“After discussion with numerous interest groups, including Union County officials, no plan has been offered to expand wastewater capacity to alleviate in either short-term or long-term the current wastewater crisis faced by businesses and Industry in the county,” reads the resolution. “The lack of long-term planning or efforts to significantly address wastewater capacity has created a sense of urgency that needs immediate attention at all levels of authority.”
The chamber directed the county’s legislative delegation to establish a committee that includes elected leaders to research and make recommendations on cost-effective ways to address wastewater capacity.
The agenda for the June 5 county commissioners meeting states Chairman Stony Rushing requested staff place the chamber’s resolution on the docket so board members can discuss it.
Other topics to be discussed include:
• Commissioners will hold a public hearing on County Manager Brian Matthews’ recommended operating and capital budget for fiscal year 2024.
• Staff will bring information to commissioners to make decisions about street lighting.
• Union County Division of Solid Waste is recommending the Union County Transfer Station no longer accept bird carcasses.
• Commissioners will consider tweaking best management practices for debt issuance and fund balance targets relating to water.
• They’ll also consider a wastewater pump station for the Oakwood development.
The meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. June 5 at the Union County Government Center, 500 N. Main St.
