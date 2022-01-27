MONROE – Union County plans to check off several capital improvement projects from its to-do list through the issuance of two-thirds general obligation bonds in the amount of $20,380,000.
This type of bond is calculated at two-thirds of the prior fiscal year’s reduction of general obligation debt.
Union County can take advantage of this tool because it paid off nearly $30.9 million in general obligation bond debt last fiscal year and didn’t issue any new bonds, according to Finance Director Beverly Liles.
The county doesn’t have to get voter approval to issue these bonds, but it will have to hold a public hearing. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing and adopt the bond orders on Feb. 7.
Liles said these normally don’t require a tax increase and the debt service will be included in the manager’s recommended budget.
The county plans to use two-thirds bonds to pay for the following capital costs:
• $5,192,000 for South Piedmont Community College renovations.
• $4,900,000 for Union County Public Schools projects, including design costs for Forest Hills High School and East Elementary School.
• $4,070,000 for law enforcement, including renovations to the county jail and Patton Avenue radio shop.
• $3,750,000 for general government buildings, including repairs and renovations to the historic courthouse, government center/judicial center and the Progress Building.
• $1,900,000 for parks and recreation, including improvements at Jesse Helms Park and Cane Creek Park.
• $778,000 for library upgrades, including improvements to the main library and furniture, fixtures and equipment for the Southwest Union Regional Library.
Commissioner David Williams asked Liles on Jan. 18 if the interest rates environment was favorable enough for the county to move forward.
“We are estimating right now with market conditions the true interest cost on this would be 1.95%, which is very low," she replied. "Not knowing where the market is going, we’re expecting these interest rates to increase over time. So we really need to go ahead and move forward with this bond issuance to lock in at the low rates. And with two-thirds bond capacity as well you need to close that bond before you reach June 30 because then your calculation would start over.”
