MONROE – The Union County Sheriff's Office seized heroin and methamphetamine June 17 after finding a man distributing narcotics near Old Monroe and Pinedell roads from his vehicle.
Officers also learned the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.
Geremie Quintin Chambers, 31, of Pageland, was arrested on several drug-related charges as well as possession of a stolen motor vehicle, officials said.
