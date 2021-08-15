MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced three arrests in recent days involving drugs.
The sheriff's office arrested Francisco Valentin, 35, of Carter Road, Aug. 11 on numerous cocaine trafficking charges stemming from an undercover investigation.
Officers arrested Corderius Jerome Allen, 33 of Monroe, on multiple counts of heroin trafficking and Christopher Jarell Bennette, 29, of Cheraw, S.C., Aug. 12 on charges of felony maintaining a vehicle for trafficking controlled substances.
Officers arrested Dimere Eugene Morris, 28, of Neptune, N.J., Aug. 13 on charges of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A K-9 helped seize MDMA, officials said.
