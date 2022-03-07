WAXHAW – The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder/suicide that occurred March 6 at a home in the 3200 block of Collins Road.
Deputies responded to the home after receiving an armed subject/domestic violence call for service at 6 p.m. They found 38-year-old Erica Thomas in the driveway deceased with multiple gunshot wounds and 41-year-old Joshua D. Laney in the driveway badly injured from a single gunshot wound.
Laney was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said Laney and Thomas used to be married and had a verbal confrontation. Laney shot and killed Thomas with a rifle before shooting himself, according to the sheriff's office.
Laney had an active Domestic Violence Protection Order against him and the sheriff's office had seized all of his known firearms.
Investigators are trying to determine the source of the weapon and the motives.
Call the sheriff's office at 704-283-3789 with any details about the case.
