MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office seized fentanyl, both in powder and illegally pressed pill form, during a traffic stop this week by Ivey and Creed on Brief Road in the Unionville area.
The sheriff’s office arrested Tyler Ivey, 26, and 33-year-old Alysia Creed, 33, on numerous charges, including felony trafficking in opium/heroin (two counts) and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II, III and IV controlled substances.
Ivey was also charged with felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance and felony alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence.
Creed received a secured bond of $1 million. Ivey received a secured bond of $1.5 million. Both remain in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.