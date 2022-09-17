The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 9 to 15:
Indian Trail
• Nor'east Treats and Eats, 3307 Arbor Pointe Drive – 99
Monroe
• AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97
• Birrias Y Tacos Casa Vieja, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 91
• Broome Street Burgers, 1951 A Dickerson Blvd. – 99.5
• Chubs Grub Hub, 354 E. Franklin St. – 98
• East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St – 99
• Hong Kong #1, 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Knife And Fork, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Main Street Bistro, 109 S. Main St. – 91
• Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 96
• Samoha African Cuisine, 1902 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• Taqueria La Unica, 1621 Walk-Up Ave. – 98.5
Waxhaw
• Domino’s, 3901 Providence Road – 100
• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 98.5
• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive – 96
• Stacks Kitchen, 1315 North Broome St. – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 2517 Cuthbertson Road – 98.5
