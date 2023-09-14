The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 7 to 13:
Lowest Score
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road, Wesley Chapel – 87
Lowest scores: Chicken stromboli didn’t meet proper cooling time and temperature; individual portioned pizza sauce cups were not held hot enough; some items were not held cold enough; two plastic bins of cut lettuce in the walk-in didn’t were not marked by date; and pizza, stromboli, pizza rolls and calzones didn’t have time labeled.
Indian Trail restaurants
• 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 14500 U.S. 74 E. – 94.5
• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road – 97
• Chinatown Buffet, 14039 E Independence Blvd. – 93
• Harris Teeter Cafeteria Warehouse, 6001 U.S. 74 W. – 97
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
Stallings restaurants
• Emerald Lake, 9750 Tournament Drive – 96.5
• Phat Daddy's Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 98
• The Steak N' Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 98.5
Monroe restaurants
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74 – 97.5
• East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E Franklin St. – 98
• El Paso Mexican - American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 96.5
• Jud's Restaurant, 1603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Knife And Fork, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
• Pepperoni's Pizza, 6203 S. Rocky River Road – 93
• Rozolenos Pizza Cafe, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Tacos El Trompo, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
• Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• The Country Grill, 4002 Concord Hwy. – 96.5
Waxhaw restaurants
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 1301 N. Broome St. – 100
• Food Lion (deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 97
• Food Lion (produce), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99
• Taco Bell, 2517 Cuthbertson Road – 98
• Vera's Kitchen, 203 N. Broome St. – 91.5
• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2520 Cuthbertson Road – 98.5
Wesley Chapel restaurants
