The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 2 to 8:
Marshville
• Marshville Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 6608 E. Marshville Blvd. – 92.5
• Top China, 7216 E. Marshville Blvd. – 97.5
Monroe
• Corre Caminos Speedy Garcia & Taqueria, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Fit You Meals, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 98.5
• Grateful Breads, 107 E. Jefferson St. – 92
• Ron's Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 93.5
Stallings
• Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 98
Waxhaw
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 99.5
• Emmet's Social Table, 401 East South Main St. – 97
Wesley Chapel
• Dunkin', 6312 Weddington Road – 96.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.