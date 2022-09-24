The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 16 to 22:
Indian Trail
• All American Snack Shack, 4309 Marlay Pkwy. – 98.5
• Migg's Place, 5719 U.S. 74 – 94.5
• Mod Pizza, 6720 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 91
• Walmart Supercenter (deli), 2101 Younts Road – 96.5
Marshville
• Kate Clyde's Catering Creations, 1023 Unarco Road – 97
Mineral Springs
• Farley’s Pizza, 3202 Potters Road – 93.5
Monroe
• Culver's Butterburgers and Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96
• El Paso Mexican - American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 97.5
• Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 2925 Monroe Way – 98
• Napoli Italian Restaurant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• O’Charleys, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Publix (meat market), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Silvinos Pork Rinds and More, 2805 Chamber Drive – 97.5
• Southern Roots Bar And Grille, 350 E. Franklin St. – 96.5
• Spiros Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse, 1602 Roosevelt Blvd. E. – 98.5
• Tacos El Trompo, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• Unionville Market, 4710 Unionville Road – 93.5
Waxhaw
• Bistro D' Antonio, 3909 Providence Road – 97.5
• Blue Door Deli And Market, 202 W. North Main St. – 98.5
• Capricci's True Italian, 109 W. South Main St. – 100
• Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St. – 95.5
Weddington
• Harris Teeter (produce), 13639 Providence Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 13639 Providence Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (meat market), 13639 Providence Road – 100
Wesley Chapel
• Saveedas American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98
