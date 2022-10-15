The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 7 to 13:
Indian Trail
• Chick-fil-A, 13801 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd – 100
• Cook-Out Restaurant, 13703 U.S. 74 – 91.5
• KFC, 13900 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Sileo's NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Taqueria Rosita, 633 Indian Trail Road – 97.5
• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Zaxby's, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Monroe
• Bojangles, 555 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Chick-Fil-A (Monroe Mall), 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Firehouse Subs, 2319 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Johnny Tomatoes, 5250 Old Charlotte Highway – 99
• KFC, 2021 Roosevelt Blvd – 98
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 96.5
• The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 98
• The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Zaxby's, 2232 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
Waxhaw
• Bojangles, 2905 Providence Road S. – 90
• Gas Express, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 96.5
• Wendy's, 1000 Kemble St. – 96
Wesley Chapel
• Fujisan Sushi, 5939 Weddington Road – 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.