The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:
Indian Trail
• Charlotte National Golf Club, 6920 Howey Bottoms Road – 92
• Golden Key European Food Market, 1001 Van Buren Ave. – 93
• Smoothie King, 208 Postage Way – 99.5
Marshville
• Spi Express, 6706 E. Marshville Blvd. – 90
Monroe
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Circle K, 3503 Weddington Road – 99
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 94.5
• Community Mart, 1002 S. Rocky River Road – 95
• Hampton Inn (breakfast bar), 2368 Roland Drive – 98
• Logan’s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Mr. G’s Grill, 427 Morgan Mill Road – 97
• Poppyseeds Bagels, 5124 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Stonebridge Golf Club, 2721 Swilcan Burn Drive – 98
• The Hog N Dog Too, 1006 Fletcher Road – 98
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
Stallings
• China Cafe, 15080 Idlewild Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (meats/seafood), 15080 Idlewild Road – 97.5
Waxhaw
• Arby's, 1001 Aspinal St. – 98.5
• Bojangles, 2905 Providence Road South – 93
• Emmet's Social Table, 401 E. South Main St. – 97
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 8157 Kensington Drive – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100
• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive – 96.5
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 99.5
• Provisions Waxhaw, 107 W. South Main St. – 98.5
• Vera's Kitchen, 203 N. Broome St. – 96.5
