The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 4 to 10:
Indian Trail
• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road – 95
• Grapes Wine Bar, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100
• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 90
• Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Tap And Vine, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
Marshville
• Bojangles, 6503 W. Marshville Blvd. – 91.5
• Kate Clyde's Catering Creations, 1023 Unarco Road – 99.5
• The Little Red Pig, 1023 Unarco Road – 95
• The Pier, 7130 Marshville Blvd. – 94.5
• Pilgrim's Pride, 5901 U.S. 74 E. – 93
• Wagon Wheel, 204 W. Main St. – 92
Monroe
• 601 Quick Mart, 2412 Concord Hwy – 96.5
• Birrias Y Tacos Casa Vieja, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 97
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Chubs Grub Hub, 354 E. Franklin St. – 98.5
• Gas Express, 4102 U.S. 74 W. – 96
• Holiday Inn Express And Suites, 2505 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Iron Thunder Saloon And Grill, 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Jugos Y Antojitos Jalisco, 1806 Walkup Ave. – 91
• Knife And Fork, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
• Mac’s Fish And Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Micasa M&Y, 1404 Skyway Drive – 100
• Quiktrip, 603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Subway-Circle K, 2226 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• Unionville Market, 4710 Unionville Road – 93.5
Waxhaw
• G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin', 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5
• Subway/Circle K, 5905 Waxhaw Hwy. – 96.5
• Terra Mare Market, 1526 Providence Road. S. – 100
