The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2
Indian Trail
• 100 Main Beef and BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Road – 96.5
• Cathy's Coffee, 606 Indian Trail Road – 99
• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Sileo's NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 100
• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
Lake Park
• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant6120 Creft Circle – 99.5
Indian Trail
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 100
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 100
Stallings
• Harris Teeter (deli) 7800 J Stevens Mill Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7800 J. Stevens Mill Road – 97.5
• Moochies Tavern, 15060 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• New Asia Market, 4400 Potter Road – 94.5
• Stevens Mill Cafe, 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 94
Monroe
• 1942 Mexican Bar And Grill, 5250 Suite F Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Highway – 92.5
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 98.5
• Buffalo Wild Wings #5292109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Country Grill The, 4002 Concord Hwy. – 97.5
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 Highway 218 E. – 98.5
• El Paso Mexican - American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 97
• Jugos Y Antojitos Jalisco, 1806 Walkup Ave. – 96.5
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98
• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 98
• SPI Express No. 7, 2303 Morgan Mill Rd – 90
• SPI Express No. 3, 2623 Sikes Mill Road – 92.5
• Subway, 813 J.W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Taqueria Chuyita, 6101 Daybreak Drive – 100
Waxhaw
• 701 Main Restaurant, 701 W. South Main St. – 100
• Circle K, 601 E. North Main St. – 97
• Domino's, 3901 Providence Road – 97
• Dunkin' Donuts, 8121 Kensington Drive – 91.5
• Jersey Mike's, 8105 Kensington Drive – 99.5
• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 96.5
