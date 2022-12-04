The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:
Indian Trail
• Johnny Ks Restaurant, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 96
Marshville
• Ms. Allie's Cafe, 119 E. Main St. – 96.5
• Speedway, 6325 W. Marshville Blvd. – 95.5
• Top China, 7216 E. Marshville Blvd. – 93.5
Monroe
• Broome Street Burgers, 1951 A Dickerson Blvd. – 99
• Circle K, 1805 Morgan Mill Road – 96
• Compare Foods (deli), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98
• Compare Foods (produce), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Corre Caminos Speedy Garcia & Taqueria, 1201 W Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet, 1300 Skyway Drive – 98
• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 98.5
• Papa Johns Pizza, 1620 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Quincy's, 502 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
• Ron's Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 92.5
• Starbucks, 2937 Monroe Way – 97.5
• Subway Sandwiches and Salads, 4102 U.S. 74 W. – 92
• The Skinny Cook, 1643 W Franklin St. – 92.5
Stallings/Weddington
• Bisonte Pizza, 1381 Chesnut Lane – 98.5
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 96
• Domino’s Pizza, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 99
• La Cascada, 4540 Potters Road – 100
• Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 98
• Mario’s Italian Restaurant, 2945 Matthews-Weddington Road – 98.5
• NY Pizza Express, 4520 Potters Road – 100
Waxhaw
• Bistro D' Antonio, 3909 Providence Road – 97.5
• Taco Bell, 2517 Cuthbertson Road – 100
Wingate
• Great China, 3820 U.S. 74 W. – 92.5
• Tokyo Bistro, 3921 U.S. 74 – 97
