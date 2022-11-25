The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:
Monroe
• Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 100
• East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 98
• Knockout Enterprises (KO Food Truck), 1122 Turtle Ridge Drive – 100
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 2925 Monroe Way – 100
• Shoku Sushi & Bar, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99
• Tacos El Trompo, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Tavern 74, 2116 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• The Country Grill, 4002 Concord Hwy. – 93.5
Waxhaw
• Dunkin' Donuts, 8121 Kensington Drive – 98.5
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 8121 Kensington Drive – 99
• Waxhaw Rock Store Bbq, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 96
Wesley Chapel
• Kami Chinese Thai And Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 91.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 5945 Weddington Road – 98.5
