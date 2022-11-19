The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 11 to 17:
Indian Trail
• Cathy's Coffee, 606 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5
• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 90
• Flav's Coffee And Italian Market, 5719 W. U.S. 74 – 95
• Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
• NY Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 95.5
• Starbucks, 13731 E Independence Blvd – 99
• Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
Monroe
• Taqueria Y Marisqueria Los Pepe's, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 98
Stallings
• Phat Daddy's Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road – 91.5
• The Steak N' Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 98
Waxhaw
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 98.5
• China II, 1309 N. Broome St. – 92.5
• Papa John's Pizza, 8139 Kennsington Drive – 98
Weddington
• Jersey Mike's Subs, #318313651 Providence Road – 97.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.