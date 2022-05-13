The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 6 to 12:
Indian Trail
• 100 Main Beef and BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Road – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 7876 Idlewild Road – 97.5
• Food Lion Meat (market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Market Express/The Koop, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 97
• Sonic, 14315 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
Monroe
• Be's Noodles Bahn Mi & Bubble Tea, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 93.5
• Corre Caminos Speedy Garcia & Taqueria, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 98.5
• Culver's Butterburgers and Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99
• Food Lion (market), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 97.5
• Food Lion (deli), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 95.5
• Taino, 3816 Sardis Church Road – 98.5
• Taqueria Chuyita, 1850 Williams Road – 97.5
• The Hog N Dog Too, 1006 Fletcher Road – 97.5
Waxhaw
• The Southern Gourmet, 1615 S. Providence Road – 97
Wesley Chapel
• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98
