The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 4 to 10:
Indian Trail restaurants
• Jalapenos, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5
• Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
Monroe restaurants
• Bojangles, 2303 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 2505 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Logan’s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Taqueria Chuyita, 1850 C Williams Road – 97.5
Limited Food
• Marvin Ridge High School stadium, 2850 Crane Road, Waxhaw – 100
School Lunch
These scores were recorded from Jan. 1 to May 10:
• Antioch Elementary School, 3101 Antioch Church Road, Indian Trail – 98.5
• Benton Heights Elementary School, 1200 Concord Ave. – 97.5
• Central Academy For Technology And Arts, 600 Brewer Drive – 98
• Cuthbertson High School, 1400 Cuthbertson Road, Waxhaw – 99
• Cuthbertson Middle School, 1520 Cuthbertson Road, Waxhaw – 100
• Early College, 4209 Old Charlotte Hwy., Monroe – 99
• East Elementary, 515 Elizabeth Ave., Monroe – 100
• East Union Middle School, 6010 W. Marshville Blvd., Marshville – 100
• Fairview Elementary School, 110 Clontz Road, Monroe – 100
• Forest Hills High School, 100 Forest Hills School Road, Marshville – 100
• Hemby Bridge Elementary School, 6701 Indian Trail-Fairview Road, Indian Trail – 97.5
• Indian Trail Elementary School, 200 Education Drive, Indian Trail – 98
• Kensington Elementary School, 8701 Kensington Road, Waxhaw – 100
• Marshville Elementary School, 515 N. Elm St., Marshville – 98.5
• Marvin Elementary School, 9900 Marvin-Weddington Road, Marvin – 98
• Marvin Ridge High School, 2825 Crane Road, Waxhaw –100
• Marvin Ridge Middle School, 2825 Crane Road, Waxhaw – 100
• Metrolina Christian Academy, 732 Indian Trail-Fairview Road, Indian Trail – 100
• Monroe High School, 1 High School Drive, Monroe – 98
• Monroe Middle School, 601 E. Sunset Drive, Monroe – 100
• New Salem Elementary School, 6106 N.C. 205, Marshville – 100
• New Town Elementary School, 1100 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, Waxhaw – 98.5
• Parkwood High School, 3220 Parkwood School Road – 99.5
• Parkwood Middle School, 3210 Parkwood School Road – 99
• Piedmont High School, 3006 Sikes Mill Road – 98.5
• Piedmont Middle School, 2816 Sikes Mill Road – 99
• Poplin Elementary School, 5627 Poplin Road, Indian Trail – 97
• Porter Ridge Elementary School, 2843 Ridge Road, Indian Trail – 98.5
• Porter Ridge High School, 2839 Ridge Road, Indian Trail – 99.5
• Porter Ridge Middle School, 2827 Ridge Road, Indian Trail – 97.5
• Prospect School, 3005 Ruben Road – 100
• Rea View Elementary School, 320 Reid Dairy Road, Waxhaw – 99.5
• Rock Rest Elementary School, 814 Old Pageland-Monroe Road, Monroe – 98.5
• Rocky River Elementary, 500 N. Rocky River Road, Monroe – 100
• Sandy Ridge Elementary School, 10101 Waxhaw Manor Drive, Waxhaw – 98.5
• Sardis Elementary School, 4416 Sardis Church Road – 98.5
• Shiloh Valley Elementary School, 5210 Rogers Road, Monroe – 98.5
• Shiloh Valley Primary School, 5200 Rogers Road, Monroe – 96.5
• South Providence Alternative School, 500 South Providence Road, Waxhaw – 100
• Stallings Elementary School, 3501 Stallings Road, Stallings – 99
• Sun Valley High School, 5211 Old Charlotte Hwy., Monroe – 99
• Sun Valley Middle School, 1409 Wesley Chapel Road, Indian Trail – 98.5
• Union Elementary School, 5320 White Store Road, Wingate – 100
• Union Preparatory Academy, 2324 Younts Road, Indian Trail – 94.5
• Unionville Elementary, 4511 Unionville Road – 98
• Walter Bickett Education Center, 501 Lancaster Ave., Monroe – 100
• Walter Bickett Elementary School, 830 S. Martin Luther King Drive – 97
• Waxhaw Elementary School, 1101 Old Providence Road, Waxhaw – 100
• Weddington Elementary School, 3927 Twelve Mile Creek Road, Matthews – 98.5
• Weddington High School, 4901 Weddington-Monroe Road, Matthews – 100
• Weddington United Methodist Church Christian School, 13901 Providence Road, Weddington – 100
• Wesley Chapel Elementary School, 110 Potter Road S., Wesley Chapel – 96.5
• Western Union School, 4111 Western Union School Road, Waxhaw – 100
• Wingate Elementary School, 301 Bivens St., Wingate – 100
• Wolfe School, 722 Brewer Drive, Monroe – 95.5
Miss last week’s restaurant inspections? Honey Baked Ham, KFC and Mod Pizza are some of the restaurants in Union County that were inspected from April 28 to May 10. See more results from April 21 to 27, April 14 to 20, April 7 to 13 and March 31 to April 6.
