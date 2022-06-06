The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 27 to June 2:
Indian Trail
• Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 97.5
• Chick-Fil-A, 13801 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5
• Cook Out, 13703 B Hwy. Us 74 – 96.5
• Firehouse Subs, 14039 Hwy 74 – 97.5
• Tap And Vine, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 95.5
Marshville
• Marshville Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 6608 E. Marshville Blvd. – 96
• Ms. Allie's Cafe, 119 E. Main St. – 97
• Speedway, 6325 W. Marshville Blvd. – 97
• SPI Express, 6706 E. Marshville Blvd. – 90
• Subways, 7214 E. Marshville Blvd. – 95.5
• The Pier, 7130 Marshville Blvd. – 95.5
• Top China, 7216 E. Marshville Blvd. – 93
• Wagon Wheel, 204 W. Main St. – 95
• Wendy’s, 6807 E. Marshville Blvd. – 90.5
Marvin
• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 98.5
• Publix (meats/seafood), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100
Monroe
• Captain D’s, 1301 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Chipotle Monroe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Holiday Inn Express And Suites, 2505 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Jin Jin, 221 E. Franklin St. – 99.5
• KFC, 2021 Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet, 1300 Skyway Drive – 98
• Mr. Taco, 1014 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Shoku Sushi & Bar, 5140-C Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96
• Sonic, 1243 West Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 B Skyway Drive – 97.5
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Wendy’s, 1245 Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
Stallings
• Mario’s Italian Restaurant, 2945 Matthews-Weddington Road – 97
Waxhaw
• Bojangles, 2905 Providence Road S. – 93
• China Ii, 1309 N. Broome St. – 96.5
• Emmet's Social Table, 401 E. South Main St. – 98.5
• Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Ave. – 96.5
• Terra Mare Market, 1526 Providence Road S. – 97
Wesley Chapel
• Hot Wok Restaurant, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
• Jersey Mike's, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
• Nena's Market, 4824 Waxhaw Indian Trail Road – 100
Wingate
• Java The Cup, 203 N. Main St. – 95
• Pizza Hut, 211 N. Main St. – 98
• Tokyo Bistro, 3921 U.S. 74 – 95.5
