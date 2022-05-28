The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 20 to 26:
Lowest Score
• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail – 86.5
Violations include: Opened raw chicken tenders were stored on top of ready-to-eat foods in walk-in freezer; pork, cooked peppers and onions didn’t cool fast enough; onions and peppers on steam table weren’t hot enough; queso wasn’t held cold enough; and cooked burgers and cooked pork lacked date marks.
Indian Trail
• Jimmy John's, 6405 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Marco's Pizza, 14035 Independence Blvd. – 96
• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Wendy’s, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
Mineral Springs
• gordon's Gas-N-Grill, 5720 Hwy 75 – 100
Monroe
• Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 99
• Best Western Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar, 2316 Hanover Drive – 100
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. Highway 74 – 96.5
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 96.5
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Logans Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
• Mr. Gs Grill, 427 Morgan Mill Road – 94.5
• O’Charleys, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Papa Johns, 6701 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Quincy's, 502 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Scooter's Coffee, 1306 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Starbucks, 2937 Monroe Way – 97
• Target Food Avenue, 2901 W. U.S. 74 – 98.5
• Zaxby's, 2232 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
Stallings
• Bisonte Pizza, 1381 Chesnut Lane – 98.5
Waxhaw
• G.R.I.T.S. Home Cookin', 7909 Lancaster Hwy. – 92
• Jersey Mike's, 8105 Kensington Drive – 97
• Ming Fu, 8139 B Kensington Drive – 96
• Papa John's Pizza, 8139 Kennsington Drive – 92
• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 98
Wesley Chapel
• Target Pizza Hut/Starbucks, 6350 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98.5
• Chick-Fil-A, 6390 Weddington Road – 98
