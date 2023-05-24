The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 19 to 24:
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 83
Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn’t available; staffer handled money and donned gloves to work with food without washing hands; handwashing sink did not have soap; plastic container of raw chicken and chicken breading was stored on cutting board of pizza prep unit; fried chicken in cold-hold display unit was held several weeks past expiration and several sides (mac and cheese, rice and beans) in kitchen were cold-held several weeks past expiration; pizzas, fried chicken wings, potato wedges, empanadas, chicken sandwiches, corn dogs and egg rolls in display case weren’t marked with times; and inspector saw flying insects in kitchen and evidence of presence of crawling pests on storage shelf near three-compartment sink.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74 – 92
• La Casita Sebastian, 2025 Galena Chase Drive – 100
• Nor'east Treats And Eats, 3307 Arbor Pointe Drive – 97.5
Monroe restaurants
• Carlos Cocos, Fruits & Food, 3817 Sardis Church Road – 98
• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 83
• Dunkin Donuts, 2570 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Edible Arrangements, 3306 U.S. 74 W. – 98.5
• Jade Kitchen 2, 1849 Dickerson Blvd. – 94
• Monserrat Hot Dog, 1404 Skyway Drive – 100
• S.P.I. Express No. 7, 2303 Morgan Mill Road – 95.5
• Showmars, 2398 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 95
• Silvinos, 2805 Chamber Drive – 97.5
• Taco Rico, 1404 Skyway Drive – 97
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 94.5
• Taqueria Veracruz, 4420 U.S. 74 W. – 97.5
• Target Food Avenue, 2901 W. U.S. 74 – 99
• Unionville Market, 4710 Unionville Road – 94.5
Stallings restaurants
• La Hidalguense, 621 Stallings Road – 96.5
Waxhaw restaurants
• Emmet's Social Table, 401 E. South Main St. – 95.5
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive –96
Wesley Chapel restaurants
• Kami Chinese Thai And Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 90
Wingate restaurants
• El Palenque, 3702 U.S. 74 – 95.5
