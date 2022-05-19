The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 13 to 19:
Lowest Score
• Best China, 7900 Stevens Mill Road, Stallings – 90
Violations include: Open canned drink was on prep table; dish machine not reaching proper concentration of sanitizer; cut cabbage wasn’t held cold enough; bags of cooked chicken weren’t marked by date; restaurant had household-use pesticides; and inspector saw live roaches at dish machine and on employee.
Indian Trail
• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 93.5
• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
• Jalapenos, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 100
• Johnny K’s Restaurant, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 97.5
• Nor'east Treats And Eats, 3307 Arbor Pointe Drive – 98.5
• Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road – 99
• Zaxby's, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
Stallings
• Athens Pizza, 2920 A Old Monroe Road – 99
• Best China, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 90
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15080 Idlewild Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (meats and seafood), 15080 Idlewild Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (produce), 15080 Idlewild Road – 97.5
• New York Pizza Express, 4520 Potter Road – 97
Monroe
• AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Cafe Shush, 4209 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97.5
• El Vallarta, 1890 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Food Lion (deli), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 99
• Hampton Inn (breakfast bar), 2368 Roland Drive – 98
• Knockout Enterprises (Ko Foodtruck), 1122 Turtle Ridge Drive – 100
• La Poblanita Supermarket (meat), 1113 G Sunset Lane – 99.5
• Macs Fish And Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Reyes Grocery (El Ranchero Supermart), 322 N. Sutherland Ave. – 94
• Roughedge Trading Co5310 Lancaster Hwy. – 100
• Sunset Tacos, 1113 Sunset Lane – 99.5
• Taqueria El Paraiso, 1709 Walk-Up Ave. – 96.5
• Taqueria Y Marisqueria Los Pepe's, 1702 Walkup Ave. – 98.5
• The Village Grill, 1730 J Dickerson Blvd. – 94
• Wingstop, 2521 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91
• Wow Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
Waxhaw
• Bistro D' Antonio, 3909 Providence Road – 98
• Walmart, 2520 Cuthbertson Road – 100
Wingate
• El Palenque, 3702 U.S. 74 – 98.5
