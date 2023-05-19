The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 11 to 18:
Indian Trail Restaurants
• Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Circle K, 13719 E. Independence Blvd. – 99
• Cook Out Restaurant, 3703 U.S. 74 – 91.5
• Food Lion (deli), 7876 Idlewild Road – 97
• Food Lion (meat market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 99.5
• Golden Key European Food Market, 1001 Van Buren Ave. – 99
• Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road. – 99
• Omega Coney Island, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Smoothie King, 208 Postage Way – 93.5
• The One's, 5701 W. U.S. 74 – 97
• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Wendy’s, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
Marshville Restaurants
• Dave’s Pizza & Subs, 6330 W. U.S. 74 – 98
• Food Lion (meat market), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 99
• Food Lion (deli), 7206 Marshville Blvd. – 98.5
• The Little Red Pig, 1023 Unarco Road – 94
• The Pier, 7130 Marshville Blvd. – 91.5
Stallings Restaurants
• Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 98
Monroe Restaurants
• AJ Family Restaurant, 4829 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 94
• Arbys, 2101 W Roosevelt Blvd – 98
• Compare Foods (deli), 1600 Skyway Drive – 94
• Compare Foods (meat market), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98
• Compare Foods (produce), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Corre Caminos Speedy Garcia & Taqueria, 1201 W Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Hardees, 1503 W Roosevelt Blvd – 98.5
• Red Bowl, 2115-716 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Southern Roots Bar And Grille, 350 E. Franklin St. – 95.5
• Starbucks, 2937 Monroe Way – 100
• Sunny Food Mart, 1800 Walkup Ave. – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 401 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
Waxhaw Restaurants
• Blue Lagoon Cafe203 N. Broome St. – 100
• Blue Lagoon Mobile Food Truck203 N Broome St. Site A – 100
• Food Lion (meat market), 1301 N. Broome St. – 100
• Food Lion (deli), 1301 N. Broome St. – 99.5
• Food Lion (produce), 1301 N. Broome St. – 100
• Greco Fresh Grille, 201 W. South Main St. – 92
• Rosati's Pizza, 9925 Rea Road – 95.5
• Stacks Kitchen, 1315 North Broome St. – 94.5
• Terra Mare Market, 1526 Providence Road. S. – 98.5
Wesley Chapel Restaurants
• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 97.5
• Joy Bakery And Catering, 3016 Twelve Mile Creek Road – 95
Union County restaurants Bojangles, Golden Corral, Longhorn Steakhouse and Taco Bell were inspected from May 4 to 10. Here are some other Union County inspections: April 28 to May 3, April 21 to 27, April 14 to 20, April 7 to 13 and March 31 to April 6.
