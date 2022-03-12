The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 4 to 10:
Lowest Score
• U-Sav, 3609 Matthews-Weddington Road, Stallings – 90.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn't available; raw shell eggs were stored over cooked foods in cooler; potato wedge cutter had food debris; and steak and chicken patties, bologna and fried eggs weren't held hot enough in display case.
Indian Trail
• Hungry Howie's Pizza, 553 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5
• Johnny K's Restaurant, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 97.5
• Mia Famiglia, 7870 Idlewild Road – 97
• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Viva Chicken, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 100
Stallings
• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 97
• Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potters Road – 94.5
• Rock Store Bar-B-Que, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 100
• U-Sav, 3609 Matthews-Weddington Road – 90.5
Monroe
• Broome Street Burgers, 1951 Dickerson Blvd. – 99.5
• East Frank Superette and Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 97.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 99
• La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, 1701 Morgan Mill Road – 91
• Ron's Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 94
• Taqueria Veracruz Mexico, 1228 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Waffle House, 1229 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92
• Wow Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
Waxhaw
• Circle K, 601 E. N. Main St. – 96
Wingate
• El Palenque, 3702 U.S. 74 – 95.5
