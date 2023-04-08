The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 31 to April 6:
Indian Trail restaurants
• Sun Valley Cafe, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 96.5
Marshville restuarants
• Pilgrim's Pride, 5901 U.S. 74 E. – 94
Stallings restaurants
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 95.5
• Monroe Gas, 2700 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
Monroe restaurants
• Koumi Express, 2259 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99.5
• Papa Johns, 6701 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Sunshine Xpress, 1828 N. Charlotte Ave. – 92
• The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
Waxhaw restaurants
• 701 Main Restaurant, 701 W. South Main St. – 97.5
• East Coast Wings & Grill, 8121 Kensington Drive – 92
• Mary O'Neill’s Irish Pub, 116 W. North Main St. – 99
Wingate restaurants
• Food Lion (meat market), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 96.5
Did you catch last week's inspections? Last week's inspections include restaurants such as Athenian Grill, Athens Pizza, Cork & Ale, Rossini’s Pizza Pasta, and Tacos El Trompo.
