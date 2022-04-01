The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 25 to 31
Indian Trail
• Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 95
• Migg's Place, 5719 U.S 74 – 96
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• The One's, 5701 U.S. 74 W. – 97
Marshville
• The Little Red Pig, 1023 Unarco Road – 95
• Marshville Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 6608 E. Marshville Blvd. – 95.5
• Pilgrim's, 5901 Hwy 74 E. – 92
Monroe
• Circle K, 3503 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Community Mart, 1002 South Rocky River Road – 94
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• O’Charley’s, 2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Olive Garden, 2983 Monroe Way – 99.5
• Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 97
• Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• Southern Roots Bar And Grille, 350 E. Franklin St. – 98
• Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92
• The Skinny Cook, 1643 W. Franklin St. – 93.5
Stallings
• Enzo’s Italian Market, 4420 Potter Road – 90
• The Steak N' Hoagie Shop, 4390 Potter Road – 99
Waxhaw
• Blue Lagoon Mobile Food Truck, 203 N. Broome St.-- 100
• East Coast Wings & Grill, 8121 Kensington Drive – 95
• El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 96.5
• Maxwell’s Tavern, 112 East S. Main St. – 99.5
• Pizzeria Di Cicco, 4013 Shadowbrook Road – 100
Wesley Chapel
• Greco Fresh Grille, 6400 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
• McDonald's, 5925 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Saveedas American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98.5
Wingate
• Gino’s, 3802 U.S. 74 E. – 98.5
• Great China, 3820 B U.S. 74 W. – 95.5
