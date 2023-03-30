The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 24 to 30:
Indian Trail restaurants
• Athenian Grill, 614 S. Indian Trail Road – 98
• Center Ice Tavern At Extreme Ice Center, 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 98.5
• Flav's Coffee And Italian Market, 5719 W. U.S. 74 – 96.5
• Market Express, 4303 Old Monroe Road – 95
• Rossini’s Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 W. – 94
• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 92.5
Marshville restaurants
• Bojangles, 6503 W. Marshville Blvd. – 94
• El Vallarta, 109 E. Union St. – 95
• JB’s Seafood, 6821 N.C. 218 E. – 97.5
• Ms. Allie's Cafe, 119 E. Main St. – 99.5
• The Pier, 7130 Marshville Blvd. – 95
• Wagon Wheel, 204 W. Main St. – 95.5
Monroe restaurants
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74 – 96.5
• Circle K, 3503 Weddington Road – 98
• Cook Out, 1410 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91.5
• The Country Grill, 4002 Concord Hwy. – 94
• Culver's Butterburgers And Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 93.5
• Hong Kong, 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• Jud's Restaurant, 1603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99
• Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• McAlister's Deli, 2803 W. U.S. 74 – 97
• Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 97
• Taco Bell, 2104 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Tacos El Trompo, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 97.5
• The Skinny Cook, 1643 W. Franklin St. – 93.5
• The Spot, 1513 Concord Ave. – 96.5
• The Village Grill, 1730 Dickerson Blvd. – 98
• Tortilleria Los Paisanos, 1404 Skyway Drive – 91.5
• Village of Woodridge Restaurant, 2414 Granville Place – 98
Stallings restaurants
• Athens Pizza2920 A Old Monroe Road – 96
• Emerald Lake9750 Tournament Drive – 98
• Poppyseeds Bagels1311 Chestnut Lane – 98.5
Waxhaw restaurants
• Cork & Ale, 113 E. North St. – 98
• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 98
• Java's Brewing Bakery And Cafe, 1526 Providence Road – 92
• Maxwell’s Tavern, 112 E. South Main St. – 99.5
Weddington restaurants
• Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 95.5
Wingate restaurants
• Food Lion (meat market), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 96.5
• Food Lion (deli), 221 U.S. 74 E. – 93
