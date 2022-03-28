The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 18 to 24:
Lowest Score
• Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 86.5
Violations include: Multiple employees washed hands for under 10 seconds; sink didn’t have paper towels; multiple pans and utensils were stored unclean; multiple pieces of fried chicken and a tray of chicken breasts weren’t held hot enough; and time wasn’t marked for blanched fries or cooked fries.
Indian Trail
• Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 86.5
• La Casita Sebastian, 2025 Galena Chase Drive – 100
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 6443-D Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 93.5
Marshville
• Ms. Allie's Cafe119 E. Main St. – 99.5
• The Pier, 7130 Marshville Blvd. – 95
• Top China7216 Marshville Blvd. – 93.5
• Wagon Wheel, 204 West Main St. – 96.5
Monroe
• Fish Crazy, 1504 Sowell St. – 99
• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St. – 96.5
• Knife And Fork, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91.5
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96.5
• Logan’s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Mana Foods, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 99
• Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Monserrat Hot Dog, 1404 Skyway Drive – 100
• Oasis Of Monroe, 116 S. Main St. – 100
• Silvinos, 2805 Chamber Drive – 98
• Taco Rico, 1404 Skyway Drive – 98.5
• Taqueria Veracruz, 4420 Highway 74 W. – 98.5
• The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 95
• The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
Stallings
• Fresh Chef Restaurant, 15080 Idlewild Road – 93
• La Hidalguense, 621-A Stallings Road – 100
• Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Stevens Mill Cafe, 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 90
Waxhaw
• 701 Main Restaurant, 701 West South Main St. – 100
• Blue Lagoon Cafe, 203 N. Broome St. – 98.5
• Broome St Burgers, 203 N. Broome St – 93.5
• Fox’s Pizza Den, 407 E. South Main St. – 99.5
• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 98
• Mary O'neills Irish Pub, 116 W. North Main St. – 96
• Pizza Hut, 703 W. South Main St. – 100
• Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St. – 95.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.