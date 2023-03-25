The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 17 to 23:
Lowest Scores
• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 83.5
Violations include: Employees put on gloves to work with food without washing hands after touching phones and drinks; raw beef was stored above raw vegetables, raw chicken touched boxes of produce and raw ground pork was prepped on table during preparation of ready-to-eat vegetables; hot dogs and ham weren’t cold enough; and open hot dogs, cooked black beans and soups and sauces didn’t have date marks.
• Ming Fu, 8139 Kensington Drive, Waxhaw – 94.5
Violations include: Handwashing sink wasn’t operating properly; zipper lock bag of raw beef was stored above horchata in unit; food in hot-hold unit wasn’t hot enough; and temperature control for safety food in prep-top unit wasn’t held cold enough.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 95
• Migg's Place, 5719 U.S. 74 – 96.5
Marshville restaurants
• Marshville Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 6608 E. Marshville Blvd. – 94
Monroe restaurants
• 601 Quick Mart, 2412 Concord Hwy. – 95
• Circle K, 1805 Morgan Mill Road – 95.5
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 94
• East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E Franklin St. – 98.5
• Habibi's Deli, 531 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Habit Burger Grill, 2121 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet, 1300 Skyway Drive – 91
• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Napoli Italian Restaurant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Sunset Tacos, 1113 Sunset Lane – 92
Stallings restaurants
• McDonald's, 4405 Potter Road – 100
Waxhaw restaurants
• Blue Lagoon Cafe, 203 N. Broome St. – 100
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 98.5
• Taqueria La Costena, 1998 Providence Road – 84
