The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 11 to 17:
Lowest Score
• 601 Quick Mart, 2412 Concord Hwy., Monroe – 90
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; person in charge couldn’t answer food safety questions; partially cooked burger was in hot dog steamer; bag of lettuce wasn’t held cold enough; and opened container of precooked chili and barbecue in cooler didn’t have date marks.
Indian Trail
• Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 99.5
• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 97
• Special Touch Catering And Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel Stouts Road – 99
• Tickle My Ribs, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 100
Marshville
• Daves Pizza & Subs, 6330 B. W. U.S. 74 – 99
Mineral Springs
• Farley’s Pizza, 3202 Potters Road – 98
Monroe
• 1942 Mexican Bar And Grill, 5250 Suite F Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Culver's Butterburgers And Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 94.5
• El Vallarta, 1890 W Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Fit You Meals, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 95.5
• La Poblanita Supermarket, 1113 G Sunset Lane – 99.5
• Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet, 1300 Skyway Drive – 99
• Mac’s Fish And Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Spiros Hilltop Fish Fare & Steakhouse, 1602 Roosevelt Blvd. E. – 96.5
Stallings
• Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 95
Waxhaw
• Capricci's True Italian, 109 W. S. Main St. – 97
