The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 10 to 16:
Indian Trail restaurants
• Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Juke Box Deli And Pub, 5801 W. Hwy 74 Business Village – 93
• NY Pizza & Pasta, 624 Indian Trail Road – 96.5
• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle Lake Park – 100
Marshville restaurants
• Top China, 7216 E. Marshville Blvd. – 95.5
Monroe restaurants
• Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96.5
• El Paso Mexican, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 97
Waxhaw restaurants
• Terra Mare Market, 1526 Providence Road – 98.5
Wingate restaurants
• Taqueria Chuyita, 3619 U.S. 74 – 99
• Tokyo Bistro, 3921 U.S. 74 – 97
