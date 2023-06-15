The Union County Health Department inspected these cards from June 8 to 14:
Lowest Score
• Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 85
Violations include: Person in charge wasn’t available; employees didn’t wash hands after touching hair, face, electronics and trash; sink didn’t have paper towels; slicers had debris; whole chicken was improperly labeled with time and hot dogs were held 30 minutes past expiration in display case; and inspector saw flying and crawling insects in kitchen prep areas.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Center Ice Tavern at Extreme Ice Center, 4705 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 96.5
• Charlotte National Golf Club, 6920 Howey Bottoms Road – 94.5
• Chinatown Buffet, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Raw Crunch And Coffee, 133 Indian Trail Road N. – 97
• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 90
• The Bridge Restaurant, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 97.5
Marshville restaurants
• Kate Clyde's Catering Creations, 1023 Unarco Road – 95
Weddington-area restaurants
• Emerald Lake, 9750 Tournament Drive – 96
• Jersey Mike's Subs, 13651 Providence Road – 99.5
• Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 97.5
• Papa's Pizza To Go, 13649 Providence Road – 97.5
• Poppyseeds Bagels, 13645 Providence Road – 98
• Rock Store Express, 13801 Providence Road – 96.5
Mineral Springs restaurants
• Gordon's Gas-N-Grill, 5720 N.C. 75 – 100
Monroe restaurants
• Broome Street Burgers, 1951 Dickerson Blvd – 98.5
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Burger King/Monroe, 2100 Roosevelt Blvd – 98
• Dairy Queen, 400 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Habibi's Deli, 531 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
• Hathaways, 1310 Roosevelt Blvd. W. – 99
• Hong Kong, 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91
• Jersey Mike's Subs, 2836 W. U.S. 74 – 94.5
• Jugos Y Antojitos Jalisco, 1806 Walkup Ave. – 94.5
• La Poblanita Supermarket, 1113 Sunset Lane – 95
• Macs Fish And Chicken, 2399 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Pilot Travel Center, 2700 Chamber Drive – 97
• Pizza Hut, 1013 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Quiktrip, 5650 W. U.S. 74 – 96.5
• Quiktrip, 603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Ron's Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97
• Sierra Tacos, 1205 Icemorlee St. – 91.5
• Silvinos Pork Rinds And More, 2805 Chamber Drive – 94
• Sunset Tacos, 1113 Sunset Lane – 92.5
• Taqueria La Unica, 1621 Walk-Up Ave – 97
• The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 94.5
• The Sandwich Shop, 100 N. Secrest Ave. – 96.5
• Tienda Y Taqueria Romeros, 405 1/2 Sutherland Ave. – 90
• Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 85
• Wingstop, 2521 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 100
• Zaxby's, 2232 W. Roosvelt Blvd. – 99
Waxhaw restaurants
• Capricci's True Italian, 109 W. South Main St. – 97
• Crossroads Grill, 315 N. Broome St. – 91.5
• Fox’s Pizza Den, 407 E. South Main St. – 100
• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 97
• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat and seafood), 8157 Kensington Drive – 98
• Jersey Mike's, 8105 Kensington Drive – 97.5
• Subway/Circle K, 5905 Waxhaw Hwy. – 96
• Waxhaw Rock Store, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 97
Wingate restaurants
• Java The Cup, 203 N. Main St. – 96.5
• Pizza Hut, 211 N. Main St. – 98.5
• Tokyo Bistro, 3921 U.S. 74 – 97
• Starbucks (Wingate University), 211 E. Wilson St. – 100
