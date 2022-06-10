The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 3 to 9:
Indian Trail
• BP, 7805 Idlewild Road – 100
• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road – 92
• Mcdonald's, 303 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 95.5
• Subway, 7802 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Taqueria La Unica, 4305 Old Monroe Road – 96
Lake Park
• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle – 98.5
Marshville
• Kate Clyde's Catering Creations, 1023 Unarco Road – 95
• The Little Red Pig, 1023 Unarco Road – 93.5
Mineral Springs
• Subway/Circle K, 5905 Waxhaw Hwy. – 95
Monroe
• Birrias Y Tacos Casa Vieja, 723 N. Charlotte Ave. – 94.5
• Broome Street Burgers, 1951 Dickerson Blvd. – 99.5
• fit You Meals, 115 W. Sunset Drive – 98.5
• Hathaways, 1310 Roosevelt Blvd W. – 99.5
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 94.5
• New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 96.5
• Oasis Of Monroe, 116 S. Main St. – 98
• Olive Garden, 2983 Monroe Way – 97.5
• Stonebridge Golf Club, 2721 Swilcan Burn Drive – 99.5
• The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
• Tienda Y Taqueria Romeros, 405 1/2 Sutherland Ave. – 97.5
Waxhaw
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 99.5
• Ice Cream And Pizza Works, 3913 Providence Road – 97
Weddington
• Jersey Mike's Subs, 13651 Providence Road – 99.5
• Papa's Pizza To Go, 13649 Providence Road – 98
