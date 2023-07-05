The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants, grocery stores, food stands and mobile units from June 29 to July 5:
Lowest Scores
• Popeyes, 13800 E. Independence Blvd., Indian Trail – 87.5
Violations include: Ice machine had mold; cole slaw and rice were not held cold enough; reach-ins, shelving, ovens, fryer area, under table top equipment, condiment trays, microwaves and sinks were not clean; and toilets and urinals were not clean.
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 5945 Weddington Road, Wesley Chapel – 90.5
Violations include: Handwashing sink in the prep/dish area was blocked and used to fill metal pan with utensils for soaking/cleaning; ice was contaminated with debris; queso was not cooled properly; shredded cheese, raw shrimp, raw pollock and diced tomatoes were not held cold enough; and charred habanero was held past seven days in walk-in and salsa bar.
Indian Trail restaurants
• All American Snack Shack, 4309 Marlay Parkway – 99
• Migg's Place, 5719 U.S. 74 – 96
• Popeyes, 13800 E. Independence Blvd. – 87.5
Monroe restaurants
• Best Western Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar, 2316 Hanover Drive – 100
• Hampton Inn Monroe Breakfast Bar, 2368 Roland Drive – 98
• The Smoke Pit, 1507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Village of Woodridge Restaurant, 2414 Granville Place – 100
Stallings restaurants
• Atrium Health Union West, 1000 Healing Way – 95
• Quality Inn And Suites Kitchen, 12047 Guion Lane – 97
Waxhaw restaurants
• Ice Cream And Pizza Works, 3913 Providence Road – 97.5
Wesley Chapel restaurants
• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington Monroe Road – 95
• Market Express, 6320 Weddington Road – 100
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 5945 Weddington Road – 90.5
Charlotte Media Group also provides health inspection scores for restaurants, grocery stores, food stands and mobile units in Matthews-Mint Hill and South Charlotte. Find them at Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly and South Charlotte Weekly.
