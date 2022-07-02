The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 24 to 30:
Lowest Score
• S.P.I. Express, 2303 Morgan Mill Road – 87.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; sink didn’t have paper towels; an opened box of raw sausage was stored above ready-to-eat food in reach-in cooler; ice machine had mold growth; and person in charge didn’t have start times for foods in heated display case.
Indian Trail
• Kate's Skating Rinks, 14500 U.S. 74 E. – 99
• La Casita Sebastian, 2025 Galena Chase Drive – 99.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 6701 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99
Marshville
• El Vallarta, 109 E. Union St. – 96.5
Marvin
• El Tecate Mexican Restaurant, 1615 S. Providence Road – 91
Mineral Springs
• Farley’s Pizza, 3202 Potters Road – 95
Monroe
• 601 Quick Mart, 2412 Concord Hwy. – 96.5
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91
• Carlos Cocos, Fruits & Food, 3817 Sardis Church Road – 97
• Chick-fil-A, 2592 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Community Mart, 1002 S. Rocky River Road – 94.5
• Duke’s Grill, 1114 Concord Ave. – 98.5
• El Paso Mexican - American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 97.5
• Grateful Breads, 107 E. Jefferson St. – 91.5
• Main Street Bistro, 109 S. Main St. – 97
• Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Pepperoni's Pizza, 6023 S. Rocky River Road – 94
• Ron's Grill, 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97
• S.P.I. Express, 2303 Morgan Mill Road – 87.5
• Taco Rico, 1404 Skyway Drive – 100
• Tacos El Trompo, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95
• Takara Steakhouse And Sushi Bar, 2515 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• Taqueria Chuyita, 6101 Daybreak Drive – 100
• The Cupbearer, 410 John St. – 99
• The Skinny Cook, 1643 W Franklin St. – 91
• Throwback Pizza, 2585 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
Stallings
• 7-Eleven, 15000 Idlewild Road – 98
• Subway, 2935 Weddington-Matthews Road – 97
Waxhaw
• East Coast Wings & Grill, 8121 Kensington Drive – 92.5
• El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 96.5
• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 99.5
• Maxwell’s Tavern, 112 East South Main St. – 98
• Wendy's, 1000 Kemble St. – 95
Wingate
• McDonald’s, 4003 U.S. 74 E. – 91
