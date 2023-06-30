The Union County Health Department inspected restaurants from June 22 to 28:
Lowest Scores
• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle, Indian Trail – 87
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employees didn’t wash hands when required; restroom didn’t have soap; pans of raw beef were stored above unwashed produce in cold-hold unit; can opener, thin probe thermometers and vegetable cutter had food debris; refried beans and tomato-based sauce were not held hot enough; cooked and cooled beans, meat dishes and sauces were not held cold enough; and inspector saw unapproved pesticides and a crawling insect during inspection.
• Iron Thunder Saloon And Grill, 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 88
Violations include: Walk-in cold-hold unit was not working; employee health policy was not available; multi-use pans were not clean; chili and gravy were not holding hot enough; slaw and cheese in make-top prep unit were not cold enough; and inspector saw flies and roaches.
Indian Trail restaurants
• Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 95.5
• Burgers & Soul, 2004 Clover Hill Road – 98
• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Circle K, 1071 Chestnut Lane – 96
• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 95
• Food Lion (deli), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 98
• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 91.5
• Johnny K's Restaurant, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 93.5
• Little Caesars, l325 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 92.5
• Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 6120 Creft Circle – 87
• Sonic, 14315 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Superfood Cafe, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Viva Chicken, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Wendy's, 2913 Wesley Chapel Road – 92.5
Marshville restaurants
• JB’s Seafood, 6821 Highway 218 East – 95.5
• Speedway, 6325 W. Marshville Blvd. – 97
• SPI Express, 6706 E. Marshville Blvd. – 93
• Subway, 7214 E E. Marshville Blvd – 95
• Wendy’s, 6807 E. Marshville Blvd. – 95
Stallings restaurants
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15080 Idlewild Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (meats/seafood), 15080 Idlewild Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 98.5
• Hot Wok Restaurant, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 96.5
• Mama's Pizza and Pasta, 15080 Idlewild Road – 97
• The Buzz Beer and Wine Co., 5943 Weddington Road – 100
Mineral Springs restaurants
• Farley’s Pizza, 3202 Potters Road – 94.5
Monroe restaurants
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74 – 95.5
• El Paso Mexican - American Cuisine, 5432 Pageland Hwy. – 99
• Fairfield Inn And Suites, 1825 Williams Road – 96.5
• Home Brew Craft Beer and Smoothies, 215 S. Main St. – 99
• Iron Thunder Saloon And Grill, 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 88
• Knife And Fork, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90.5
• Little Country Kitchen, 2526 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98
• Mayfair Seafood, 2568 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• McAlister's Deli, 2803 W. U.S. 74 – 99.5
• Olive Garden, 2983 Monroe Way – 95.5
• Pepperoni's Pizza, 6203 S. Rocky River Road – 93.5
• Reyes Grocery, 322 North Sutherland Ave. – 90
• Shake Shake Seafood, 2841 W. U.S. 74 – 98.5
• Tavern 74, 2116 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• The Cupbearer, 410 John St. – 97.5
• The Skinny Cook, 1643 W Franklin St. – 94
Waxhaw restaurants
• 701 Main Restaurant, 701 W. South Main St. – 99.5
• Asian Grill, 3913 Providence Road – 99.5
• Cork & Ale, 113 E. North St. – 95.5
• East Coast Wings & Grill, 8121 Kensington Drive – 90
• El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 99.5
• Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Ave. – 97.5
• Mary O'Neill’s Irish Pub, 116 W. North Main St. – 96.5
• Maxwell's Tavern, 112 E. South Main Street – 98.5
• McDonald’s, 2532 Cuthbertson Road – 95.5
Wingate restaurants
• McDonald's, 4003 U.S. 74 E. – 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.