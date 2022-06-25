The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 17 to 23:
Lowest Scores
• Bojangles, 2303 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe – 86.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; staffer touched raw bacon while putting on the flattop and continued food prep without changing gloves and washing hands; hand sinks were out of paper towels; opened box of raw sausage patties and raw chicken patties/strips were stored above/next to fries in reach-in cooler; and clean pans above sink had grease/food residue.
All Scores
Indian Trail
• Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 91.5
• Cathy’s Coffee, 606 Indian Trail Road – 100
• Circle K, 13719 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Courtside Grill At Carolina Courts, 240 Chestnut Pkwy. – 99.5
• Golden Key European Food Market, 1001 Van Buren Ave. – 96
• Juke Box Deli And Pub, 5801 W. Hwy 74 Business Village – 96.5
• La Preferida, 14200 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Migg’s Place, 5719 U.S. 74 – 96.5
Marshville
• Bojangles, 6503 W. Marshville Blvd. – 90
Monroe
• American Deli, 1013 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Bojangles, 2303 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 86.5
• Chick-fil-A, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 96.5
• El Taco Loco, 34 Donald St. – 98.5
• Firehouse Subs, 2319 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St. – 95
• Home Brew Craft Beer and Smoothies, 215 S. Main St. – 100
• Knife And Fork, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90
• Koumi Express, 2259 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2117 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Napoli Italian Restaurant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Palace Restaurant, 1000 Lancaster Ave. – 96.5
• Pizza Hut, 2111 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99
• Publix (produce), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100
• Quiktrip, 603 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Red Bowl Asian Kitchen, 2115-716 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95.5
• Silvino’s, 2805 Chamber Drive – 100
• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road – 93.5
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 96
• The Courthouse Self-Pour Beer & Wine, 101 W. Franklin St. – 100
• Zoom Express, 1114 Skyway Drive – 99.5
Stallings
• Bubbajack's BBQ & Lemonade, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 100
• Fresh Chef Restaurant, 15080 Idlewild Road – 91
• Mama's Pizza And Pasta, 15080 Idlewild Road – 95
• Phat Daddy’s Cafe, 2741 Old Monroe Road – 98.5
• Stevens Mill Cafe, 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 93
• U-Sav, 3609 Matthews-Weddington Road – 90.5
Waxhaw
• Cork & Ale, 113 E. North St. – 93.5
• Mary O'Neills Irish Pub, 116 W. North Main St. – 97
• Provisions Waxhaw, 107 W. South Main St. – 98.5
Weddington
• Panda Chinese Restaurant, 13661 Providence Road – 97
Wesley Chapel
• Pizza Hut, 5943 Weddington Road – 99
• Saveedas American Bistro, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 96.5
• The Buzz Beer And Wine Co., 5943 Weddington Road – 100
Wingate
• Brothers Seafood, 3707 E. U.S. 74 – 99.5
• Great China, 3820 U.S. 74 W. – 96.5
